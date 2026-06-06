/Taylor Swift is richest female musician in history - but where does she rank among the world’s billionaires?

Taylor Swift is a billion-dollar girl! Record-breaking is nothing new for the pop star, but now she has become the richest female musician in history, according to a new Forbes report.

With this new billion-dollar milestone, she ranks among the wealthiest musicians in the world, although she is still behind rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z.

Taylor Swift is the richest female singer.

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The Lover singer has added another feather to her shining cap. The new Forbes report claims that the singer is now the richest female pop star, thanks to the whopping earnings from her superhit Eras Tour, which concluded in 2024, and her music that quickly tops charts everywhere.

Published on June 4, the Forbes 2026 Iconoclast 50 list featured the pop star at number 36 with a net worth of $2 billion. She’s the 2,061st richest person in the world today.

After Swift, Beyoncé follows, then Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, among others. Although The Fate of Ophelia singer earned billionaire status in 2024, it was her popular Eras Tour that pushed her there. The tour also became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, with revenue of $2.2 billion. In the new list, Forbes called Swift one of the most commercially successful songwriters of all time.

Apart from her tour, her record-breaking wealth also comes from her recent albums, The Life of a Showgirl and The Tortured Poets Department, released in 2025 and 2024, respectively. But what changed the game for her in the industry was her decision to re-record several of her albums in her famous fight to own her songs and music, and to earn royalties from them. In May 2025, she took control of all her masters in an estimated $360 million deal.

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