/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: New venue, new city! Here's what we know

Ever since Taylor Swift officially confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce on social media, the world has not stopped waiting for their wedding. According to multiple reports, there are rumours that the couple will have a summer wedding, but they have not confirmed it themselves. Reportedly, the previous venue for their wedding was Rhode Island, but in the latest development, a report of a new venue has surfaced.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue change?

As fans keep their eyes on singing icon Taylor Swift to walk down the aisle and say 'I do' to her long-time beau, Travis Kelce, the speculation surrounding their wedding is seeing major developments day by day.

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According to a report fromPage Six, the couple is expected to get married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. It is believed they chose it because the singer reportedly performed there eight times, which would offer a deep connection and an intimate setting for the couple.

Reportedly, an earlier venue for Swift and Kelce’s wedding was said to be Rhode Island, where Swift owns a large estate.

Madison Square Garden has seen its share of dreamy celebrity unions over the years. Prior to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Sly Stone and Kathy Silva had also held their wedding at the same venue, with over 20,000 fans attending the ceremony.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finalise their wedding venue and date

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship timeline

The Grammy Award winner and the professional football player began their love story in mid-2023. Later that year, Swift made a surprise appearance at Kelce’s game in Kansas City, which quickly drew attention and became a hot topic among fans.

In August 2025, the singer shared the big news when she said ‘yes’ to Kelce and posted a joint Instagram update featuring photos from a floral-filled garden proposal. She captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”