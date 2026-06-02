/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Did the singer exclude Blake Lively from guest list amid friendship fallout rumours?

Blake Lively had been in the headlines for quite some time ever since the Hollywood actress' legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni became messy, even dragging her close friend singer Taylor Swift into it as well. However, the tension spilt over when court documents exposed private texts showing that their friendship had significantly been damaged. With rumours of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tying the knot soon, a report has surfaced that the singer might not have added Blake to the wedding guest list.

Did Taylor Swift exclude Blake Lively's name from the wedding guest list?

The singer's wedding guest list might be missing a few big names that inlcudes Blake Lively and most likely her husband Ryan Reynolds as well. A report of Daily Mail stated, "Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever."

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“She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons,” the same report stated. Several reports suggests that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to tie the knot on July 3 this year.

Alongside Blake Lively, supermodel Karlie Kloss is also excluded from the invitation list as well. For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were friends since 2013. However, the friendship boat hit a snag in 2018, reportedly when Kloss tied the knot with Joshua Kushner, and the singer did not attend due to work commitments.

What went wrong between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift?

In late 2024 and 2025, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni countersued, and his legal team ultimately subpoenaed Swift. Baldoni’s camp claimed Swift had pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites and use her fame for the film's benefit. In text messages unsealed in court, Lively referred to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift as her "dragons" who protect her, which deeply hurt Swift. Swift's team strongly denied any creative involvement in the movie, making it clear she never wanted to be implicated.

Ahead of summary judgement hearings, private text exchanges between Swift and Lively were publicised. The texts revealed that Swift felt distanced, complaining that Lively’s messages—which were completely consumed by her legal issues—sounded like "a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees".

Also Read: Blake Lively fails to block Justin Baldoni from accessing Taylor Swift texts