/Will Blake Lively be part of Taylor Swift's wedding with Travis Kelce? Here's what insider's claim

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who were once Hollywood BFFs, are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. If reports are to be believed, the two best friends parted ways after a much-publicised legal drama. Amidst all the tension, inside sources revealed that Lively is well aware that her friendship with the pop star has come to an end.

The Lover singer is currently taking some time away from the media spotlight as she spends time with her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's fallout.

Taylor and Blake’s friendship dates back over a decade. The two BFFs had always been there for each other on important occasions. However, it is now being said that Lively has come to terms with the reality of her strained relationship with the pop star. According to the Daily Mail, a source shared that the Gossip Girl actress knows she will not be part of Swift’s upcoming wedding.

An insider has told the British tabloid, “This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence.”

The source added, “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

What happened between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are currently not on speaking terms. The reason behind the fallout is said to be the mention of Swift’s name in Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Their friendship reportedly hit the rocks when Swift’s name was brought up in the dispute. A source close to People said, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.”