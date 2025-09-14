/K-pop boy band Super Junior's Choi Siwon interaction with member Leeteuk goes viral after former's Charlie Kirk's tribute

Renowned K-pop idol Choi Siwon, who is also a member of the boy band Super Junior, is under fire after his tribute to US President Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist. Recently, Super Junior members were seen leaving for Jakarta at Incheon International Airport, and a video of the interaction between Siwon and Leeteuk is now going viral on social media.

Viral video of the interaction between Choi Siwon and Leeteuk

A video is being widely circulated on X in which Choi Siwon tried to hug Leeteuk, and the latter tried to ignore him and even had a stern face, which sparked discussion among netizens about whether Leeteuk is pissed because of the recent controversy of Siwon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The caption of the video read, "Leeteuk is pissed off...man, your own members are mad, is that not a sign to leave??". One user wrote, "He clearly has no idea Leeteuk doesn't want to talk, and he insists". Another user wrote, "He worked for twenty years and ruined it with his stupidity. They go to more than one country every year, and he learned nothing but hatred". "This man has been a Trump supporter for a long time now. Why he hasn't been cancelled, I don't know", wrote the third user.

What did Choi Siwon's post about Charlie Kirk consist of?

On September 11, Choi Siwon shared an image on his Instagram handle and wrote, "REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK, rest in peace". The photo included Kirk's face alongside a cross illustration and the background music, which was set to 'Rescue', a song by American artist Lauren Daigle.

He had also shared another photo of Charlie Kirk with his family, which included the Bible verse, 'Well done, good and faithful servant'".

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while launching his American Comeback speaking tour at Utah Valley University. His killing has shocked everyone across the country, drawing reaction from both supporters and critics.

All about Choi Siwon and the group Super Junior

Choi Siwon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and model. Apart from being a member of the K-pop boy group, he is also part of several K-dramas, including She Was Pretty, Revolutionary Love, SF8, My Fellow Citizens!, Skip Beat!, Love is for Suckers, DNA Lover, The Man in the Mask, and Stage of Youth, among others.

Choi Siwon has also been part of several films, including A Battle of Wits, Attack on the Pin-Up Boys, Dragon Blade, Helios, To the Fore, New Year Blue, and Forbidden Fairytale, among others.