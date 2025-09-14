/Fake news alert! Aabeer Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will not release in India

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal will not be releasing in India. The movie, which features a Pakistani actor, was originally scheduled for release on May 9. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the release was cancelled.

Earlier this week, several reports claimed that the movie would now be released on Sept 26. Soon after these reports began circulating, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed them, confirming that the movie will not be released in India.

On Saturday (September 13), the official X handle announced that PIB had shared a clarification regarding Abir Gulaal’s release date. It was being said that the movie will release in theatres on Sept 26.

