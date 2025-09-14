/The Witcher season 4 first Look: Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt with new cast and release date

The new Witcher is here, and fans can't keep calm. The Witcher season 4 has finally been unveiled, and the first look at actor Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia is out. His rugged look is surely going to impress you.
On September 14, Netflix released an exclusive clip from season 4 of the hit show, giving audiences a glimpse of Liam as the Witcher after he took over the role from actor Henry Cavill. In the clip, Liam channels serious expressions, carrying the same aura of the white-haired hero with the signature medallion as he fights in a murky land.He has picked up the sword for the final two seasons of the show, as both season 4 and season 5 were shot back-to-back.
The Witcher season 4 will premiere on Netflix on October 30, making it the perfect Halloween watch.
Debuting in 2019, the show is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and takes audiences into a medieval fantasy world. Henry Cavill played the protagonist Geralt in the first three seasons of the hit series. He announced his departure in October 2022.
Fans should brace themselves for an epic continuation. The fourth and final season will cover Sapkowski’s three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. As we know, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated but share the same goals. They go to war while encountering unexpected allies.
“His side is Ciri and Yen, and he will do anything [for them], He will get involved in anything he has to get into in order to make that happen,” Schmidt Hissrich told Tudum in April.
Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy) is joining the world of The Witcher as Regis, a barber-surgeon with a mysterious past, who will cross paths with Geralt in season 4.
“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” Fishburne told Netflix.