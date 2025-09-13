Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan calls out Nehal, schools Kunickaa - what's more in store?

This Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 will see a new host, Farah Khan, filling in for Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Farah, who has stepped in multiple times as a host in Salman’s absence, is known for sharing her remarks with the housemates without any hesitation. This Weekend Ka Vaar, she called out contestant Nehal Chudasama and schooled Kunika Sadanand.

Farah Khan lost her cool at Nehal over her allegations against Amaal Mallik.

During a captaincy task, Nehal levelled serious allegations against the singer, claiming that he had physically touched her.

In the promo, Farah said, “Where Nehal was supposed to speak, she was standing silent, and where she wasn’t supposed to, she was talking. What she’s doing is taking feminism back 100 years.”

Nehal's serious allegation against Amaal came after things got intense during a task in which the contestants were divided into Team A and Team B. After Nehal stepped away from the task, accusing the composer of touching her, Amaal immediately apologised to her.

Visibly shocked, Amaal said, “Mujhe meri dog ki kasam main ne kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha usko. (I swear on my dog, I didn't do anything. I didn't make any wrong touch. I couldn't even lift her up)''

Farah Khan also lashed out at Kunickaa over her fight with Zeeshan Quadri, when she stopped him from taking food. She further slammed her for her behaviour towards Tanya Mittal and for making comments about her upbringing.

Baseer Ali was also pulled up for his remarks against the contestants who had been selected for season 19.

In a sarcastic tone, the Om Shanti Om director said that if that were the case, she might as well have wanted Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt inside the house as co-players. For the unversed, Baseer in one of the episodes said that the ‘quality of contestants is sh*t’ in this season.