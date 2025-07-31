/Top military commanders from US, Israel, and 7 Arab nations held secret meeting on Iran War

Top military commanders from the United States, Israel and seven Arab countries held a secret meeting in Germany last week to discuss the Iran war and wider security tensions in the Middle East. The meeting organised by US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper was not publicly announced by the countries, said an Axios report, citing two Israeli officials. It was the first such assembly since the US and Israel went to war with Iran.

The meeting attended by senior military leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt was significant as some of the Arab nations involved do not have diplomatic ties with Israel but sat on the same table.

CENTCOM confirmed later that it had hosted senior military leaders from eight nations in Germany to discuss ways to strengthen security cooperation in the Middle East.

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‘No plans to pull out US forces from the region’

During the meeting, Cooper reportedly assured the military commanders that the US military had no plans to pull its forces out of the region despite Iranian attacks on American bases. He also briefed them on Washington’s plans to increase ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Gen Eyal Zamir, meanwhile, provided an update on Israeli military operations across several fronts.

It was a rare opportunity for military commanders from Israel and Arab Gulf countries that don't have diplomatic relations with Israel to meet and exchange views on the war.

An Israeli official said Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir briefed the other participants on IDF operations on various fronts.

Arab nations increase military cooperation with Israel

Several Arab countries have expanded military cooperation with Israel since the 2020 Abraham Accords. Israel has already worked with the UAE and US on defensive and offensive operations during the war.

Israel also deployed its Iron Dome system in the UAE and provided intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, according to officials.

The meeting came as Houthi forces intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia and expanded their control around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Israel and Saudi Arabia are also discussing possible Israeli support for Saudi operations against the Houthis, including intelligence and surveillance assistance.

CENTCOM confirmed the meeting, saying in a statement that it “hosted senior military leaders from eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany. The leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing security cooperation in the Middle East.”

Cooperation increases between Israel and Arab countries

Cooperation between Israel and other countries in the region has intensified since the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in Sept. 2020.

Israel deployed the Iron Dome missile defence system in the UAE, along with personnel to operate it, and gave the UAE real-time assistance with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), Israeli officials say.

Intelligence sharing between Israel and other Arab countries in the region has increased during the war.

The meeting took place as the Houthis escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia, making advances on the ground and taking effective control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Israel and Saudi Arabia — with the assistance of CENTCOM — are discussing how Israel could support Saudi military operations against the Houthis and provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assistance modelled on its support for the UAE.