/Ex-CIA official David Rush nears plea deal in $40 million gold bar theft case

Federal prosecutors and attorneys representing former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official David Rush have reached the outline of a plea agreement in principle, halting the case before it could go to a grand jury for indictment. The case focused on $40 million worth of stolen gold bars tied to classified intelligence operations.



In a joint filing submitted to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, both sides asked to extend the deadline for three weeks, until 8 October, to complete the paperwork and agree on a formal statement of facts.



Media reports citing both parties say resolving the matter before a formal indictment serves the public interest, sparing everyone a lengthy and expensive legal battle that would have involved sensitive national security information. A former senior executive in the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology, Rush, was arrested in May 2026 after an internal agency inquiry triggered a full FBI criminal investigation.

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$2 million in foreign currency and more items found

When FBI agents searched Rush's home in Virginia, they discovered a hidden stash of government assets tucked away in the basement. According to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Matthew T. Johnson, investigators recovered 303 individual one-kilogram gold bars, roughly $2 million in foreign currency, and 35 luxury watches, including several Rolex models. The affidavit alleges that between late 2025 and early 2026, Rush exploited his senior position to set up a fake classified program.



He added that the programme required money to manage expenses of confidential operations. In response, the accused requested and received large amounts of gold and foreign currency. Later, intelligence officials stated to investigators that the probe agency could not discover any legal or valid operational reason for the requested funds. The US Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick directed Rush to remain in custody without bail during a primary detention hearing in June.