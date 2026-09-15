/What is Hyrox, in news for athlete who soiled herself, but kept running and using common equipment?

Hyrox Beijing is facing widespread criticism for allowing an Australian athlete to finish the race even after she soiled herself, with faecal matter running down her leg. Everyone watched in horror as world record holder Joanna Wietrzyk completed demanding exercises and used communal equipment, creating a major health risk for the other athletes. Footage of the incident went viral and raised questions about Hyrox’s health and safety standards.

Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fürste has now apologised for not acting immediately when it happened. "Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race. In the end it is my job to foresee these potential incidents – and I did not," Fürste said. He added that immediate changes have been made to the rulebook, and "there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again."

According to the new rules, if a "racer's blood, vomit, urine, or faeces poses a welfare or contamination risk to the racer or to other racers, a race director may withdraw the racer from the race on medical grounds". Previously, athletes were penalised for littering, spitting, or clearing their nostrils onto the race course.

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What is Hyrox?



Hyrox is a popular fitness competition that was launched in Germany in 2017. It is now held in various locations across the world, and its first China edition happened in late 2024. Competitors first run for about a kilometre and then complete fitness exercises at high-intensity stations. These include a rowing machine, sledge pushes, burpee jumps, medicine ball throws and lunges while carrying a sandbag. They alternate between running and the exercises. Unlike most other sporting events, it is held indoors

The Hyrox Beijing incident

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People were appalled to see that Wietrzyk continued with the race despite suffering from diarrhoea. The stations are common for all athletes, and the incident means risking others' safety as well. Reacting to the criticism, Hyrox China said the competition area was thoroughly cleaned after the competition was over and the equipment was removed.

"After the incident, the organising committee immediately closed off and isolated the affected area and track, and completed comprehensive disinfection," Hyrox China organisers said.

It added that the floor at the venue would be replaced to protect future athletes.

Hyrox World said in a statement that the "protocols designed for elite competition and mass participation became blurred, creating ambiguity in how they were applied and understood".