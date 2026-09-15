/J&K CM Omar Abdullah praises Centre over Pahalgam attack condemnation at BRICS in presence of Pakistan’s allies

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday praised the foreign policy of PM Narendra Modi-led Centre for the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the declaration of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. Omar Abdullah said the BRICS declaration condemning the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack was a major diplomatic win for India.

The National Conference leader drew attention to the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, pointing out that it came in the presence of countries that are close allies of Pakistan.

“The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy,” Omar Abdullah said.

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J&K CM remarks came after Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several world leaders attended the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

J&K CM Omar also welcomed steps aimed at easing tensions along India’s fronts with Pakistan and China. Reacting to the ministry of defence’s report on the operational situation along the Northern Front, he said any move to reduce troop deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or Line of Control (LoC) would be a positive development, particularly for people living in border areas.

“Anything that reduces tension along the Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control is a good step, particularly for those people who live close to it. We know that living near the LoC or LAC is extremely difficult for people. If there is any step that reduces deployments along the Line of Actual Control, that is a good step,” he said.

“Similarly, we hope that, over time, things will also get better along the Line of Control,” Omar added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the New Delhi Declaration had been unanimously adopted and called the gathering a huge summit.