/‘US ensuring global energy supplies’: Trump demands reimbursement for securing Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that countries that didn’t assist the US during the conflict over securing the Strait of Hormuz should reimburse Washington once the situation comes to an end.

Trump said oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, while arguing that Washington has done more for other nations than it has for itself over several generations.

“The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Conflagration is all over,” Trump said.

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Trump said that countries benefiting from the US security of the Strait of Hormuz reimburse Washington for the costs of protecting the crucial oil-shipping route, accusing nations of providing “no help whatsoever” during the conflict with Iran.

Trump also argued that the US was doing more to secure global energy supplies than it was for its own interests and suggested that other nations should bear part of the financial burden.

Shifts responsibility for higher prices in US

Trump also sought to shift responsibility for higher prices in the US and blamed former President Joe Biden for inflation and elevated oil prices.

He wrote, “I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by “TRUMP.” Even oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon!”

‘Failing nation Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly’

Trump also said that Tehran was seeking negotiations. “The failing nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to,” Trump wrote.

Vance calls for cautious AI regulation

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Americans should not be afraid of AI, while acknowledging that the administration wants to regulate the technology carefully.

“I don’t think Americans should be scared of anything,” Vance told reporters as he prepared to fly to Kansas for a midterm election campaign event.