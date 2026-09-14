The first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland declared on Monday that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”, and that the UK government should prepare for constitutional change. The nationalist leaders from Plaid Cymru, Sinn Féin and the SNP who want their countries to leave the United Kingdom met at a landmark summit aimed at putting the UK’s Celtic nations on the path to independence referendums. The summit in Cardiff on Monday was the first face-to-face meeting since Plaid Cymru won Senedd elections, which put separatist parties in government in all three countries for the first time.

The Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth; the Scottish National party leader, John Swinney; Sinn Féin’s vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, and the president and leader of the opposition in Ireland, Mary Lou McDonald, signed a Memorandum of Understanding recognising that “the political landscape across these islands is changing”.

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‘No Westminster govt has the right to block democracy’

“Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming,” the MoU read. “No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future.”

“We call for the British government to prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change in each jurisdiction,” it added.

UK PM Andy Burnham has put regional devolution of power and resources in England at the heart of his agenda, but policy towards the devolved administrations has been muddled.

The issue of Scottish independence and Irish reunification resurfaced last week when Burnham wrote to Swinney to reiterate that a repeat of 2014’s Scottish independence referendum remains “off limits” after apparently misspeaking during the prime minister’s questions.

Trump’s intervention prompted rebuttal from UK govt

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on a potential breakup of the UK during a visit to Ireland, saying he would love to see a united Ireland, and it “may as well happen now”. The unexpected intervention prompted a swift rebuttal from the UK government and the unionist power-sharing members of the Northern Ireland executive.

Plaid Cymru has ruled out an independence referendum in its first term, but Welsh ministers are seeking devolution of powers on a par with Scotland and Northern Ireland, which Burnham has said he is “open” to.

Latest polling suggests 47% of Scottish voters would opt for independence in a referendum if one were held tomorrow, along with 36% in Northern Ireland and 32% in Wales. Support for independence in Scotland has hovered between 45% and 50% since the 2014 referendum, while data suggest it is rising in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s McDonald said on Monday that she expects an Irish reunification poll to take place by 2030. The prime minister is expected to meet with the three first ministers next month.

A UK government spokesperson said, “The prime minister’s approach to working with the first and deputy first ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is based on partnership and collaboration.”

“The UK government is focused on addressing the issues that matter most to families, including easing pressures on household finances and delivering greater economic security, rather than engaging in constitutional debates or further referendums.”

What is Westminster?

Westminster refers to the UK Parliament and government based in London, which holds supreme legislative authority over the entire United Kingdom while sharing specific powers with devolved administrations.

For Ireland (specifically Northern Ireland), Scotland, and Wales, Westminster represents the central governing power that oversees UK-wide matters like defenxe and foreign policy, but which nationalist leaders from these nations have increasingly challenged regarding democratic self-determination.