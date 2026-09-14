/Drunk woman kicks and bites United flight attendant after being refused more alcohol

Madness on flights was at its peak in the past few days, with at least three strange cases being reported. A female passenger on a United Airlines flight from Milan to Newark reportedly kicked and bit a flight attendant after she was refused more alcohol. She even tried to grab the rear aircraft door handle but was restrained by the crew and other passengers.

The incident happened on September 8 aboard United flight 18 from Milan Malpensa. She was removed from the flight in Bangor after which the flight continued its trip to Newark. According to a report by View From The Wing, a 15-page FBI affidavit details her unruly behaviour. She repeatedly visited the back gallery and demanded more alcohol. She filmed the flight attendants as they refused to give her more alcohol.

The woman kicked a purser in the upper stomach who fell onto another passenger and injured a shoulder. The purser was administered medical help after complaining of difficulty breathing. She also scratched an off-duty pilot who also had to be treated. The crew asked her to sit down and warned her that the flight would land if she did not sat back in her seat. When she refused to do as told, 4-5 people came together to put her on the floor and apply restraints.

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She tried to trick the crew into looser restraints, complaining of discomfort, to free herself.

Woman told officials she was “too drunk” to remember anything

When questioned by law enforcement officials about her behaviour, the woman tried to used her phone video as defence to claim that she only asked for more alcohol. She said she drank three glasses of red wine, and a whiskey and cola. The woman said the flight attendants were rude, an that she did not bite anyone or try to reach the plane door handle. She also said she did not scratch anyone, but said since she was drunk, she might have done that.

Her phone video showed her demanding more alcohol and offering to pay for it. She was also seen walking in the plane and not returning to her seat.

Recent bizarre incidents on planes

In another incident, a female passenger on an American Airlines flight removed all her clothes and reportedly "touched herself" in front of other passengers. The plane left Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for Florida on Sep 11. It is not known how she was controlled, although law enforcement took her into custody upon landing in Miami.