/Trump tells Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries, says attacks causing shortage of diesel

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to halt strikes on Russian refineries, saying the attacks are causing a shortage of diesel.

Trump, who is in Ireland for the weekend, was asked by a reporter if he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his recent conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The US president responded by calling on Zelensky to halt strikes against Russian refineries.

“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump said. “Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel, because he’s causing a shortage of diesel fuel.”

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Ukraine’s recent long-range strikes have targeted Russia’s oil and gas industry, which Kyiv says both funds and directly fuels its war on Ukraine.

Trump’s remarks came as Russia and Ukraine continued overnight waves of drone attacks.

Ukrainian authorities reported Russian drone attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa and a fire near a border crossing with Poland while two people were killed in Russia’s Tatarstan.

Russia’s attacks have targeted Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter in what officials say is meant to demoralize civilians.

Ukrainian drones struck Nizhnekamsk, a city in Tatarstan, which houses a cluster of oil refineries and petrochemical, rubber and polymer plants, including some of Russia’s largest facilities of their kind.

The Ukrainian drone campaign has caused fuel rationing across Russia, despite the country being a key oil and gas exporter. Ukrainian strikes also targeted major Russian online retailers, bringing the war ever closer to the public.

Ukraine also claimed to have hit a major oil refinery in Sloviansk-on-Kuban, in Russia's Krasnodar region, on Sunday. The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) agency said its drones struck a key oil processing unit and the refinery's tank farm overnight, sparking a massive blaze visible from dozens of kilometres away.

Trump says he ‘doesn’t care’ if Gulf nations meet Iran, discuss Hormuz

The US president said he doesn’t care if Gulf countries meet with Iran on Monday to discuss the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at his golf resort in Doonbeg in the Republic of Ireland, Trump said it was “up to them” if they wanted to hold talks with senior Iranian officials about the strait.

He reiterated his claim that Iran is desperate for a deal, saying, “I will tell ⁠you this: Iran wants to make a deal so bad. They are calling ⁠constantly. They want to make a ⁠deal. They’ve got to make ⁠the right deal. I’m not going to make a deal that’s no good.”

Trump again said that the war would end either before, or immediately after, the midterm elections on November 3, claiming that as a result “gasoline’s going to drop like a rock”.