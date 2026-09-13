/India condemns attack on merchant vessel off Oman coast; 13 Indian crew rescued, one missing

The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman on Sunday and said that 3 Indian crew members have been rescued while search and rescue operations continue for one missing Indian national.

The MEA said 14 Indians were onboard the vessel when the incident took place.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today,” the ministry said in a statement.

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“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,” it added.

The MEA also thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian nationals.

We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region, the MEA statement said.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest,” it added.

At the BRICS Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the attacks on sailors since the beginning of the West Asia conflict and proposed an emergency support network for seafarers to ensure their safety.

Prime Minister Modi extended the proposal while addressing foreign delegates during the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Highlighting the role of sailors in terms of global trade, PM Modi said they “make a massive contribution.”

The PM said that mariners often lack support in times of crisis and that the proposed network would help bridge the gap between maritime authorities and diplomatic missions by providing assistance to seafarers through distress alerts, medical aid, evacuations, and family notifications.

Seafarers from several countries, including India, have come under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which is facing a blockade by both Iran and the US.