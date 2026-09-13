/Amit Shah’s big UCC deadline: All 21 NDA-ruled states to implement law by 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (Sept 13) said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all 21 states governed by the alliance before 2029.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Shah said the UCC has already been introduced in several states and expressed confidence that the remaining NDA-ruled states would also adopt it before the 2029 deadline.

“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029,” Shah said.

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The UCC proposes a common set of personal laws for citizens irrespective of their religion. It covers areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, and is aimed at replacing religion-based personal laws with a uniform legal framework.

Shah highlights zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism

Shah also highlighted the government's security policy, saying India has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

He cited the surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor as examples of the government's response to terror threats. “Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors,” he said.

‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to run from September 17 to October 17

Shah also announced a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”, which will be held across the country from September 17 to October 17. The campaign will cover every district, Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency and polling booth, with participation from the NDA alliance, voluntary organisations and citizens.

The campaign will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. Shah said October 6 will mark 25 years since Modi began his continuous tenure in public office as Chief Minister and later Prime Minister.

Shah also said India had moved from the political challenges he associated with the period before 2014 towards a “politics of performance”. He cited India's economic growth as part of this shift, saying the country had moved from the “Fragile Five” to the world's top five economies.

He added that recent first-quarter data showed India recording a 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, which he said was the highest among major economies.