External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Jaishankar later shared that they exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

“Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional & global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

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The meeting comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS Summit 2026 on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi Foreign Minister was the last leader to arrive and attended the outreach summit on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia is participating in the summit as an invited country.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived after the Abu Dhabi crown prince had departed New Delhi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the summit.

Addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, PM Modi said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” PM Modi said, as he extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027.

PM Modi commended all leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian Ambassador Vipul met Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari. They discussed India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was also on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from September 5-8.