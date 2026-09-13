/PM Modi calls for time-bound action on New Delhi Declaration, extends best wishes to China for BRICS chairship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Sept 13) said the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit will provide a clear direction to the grouping’s shared vision and future cooperation. He also said the discussions held over the two-day summit had strengthened the belief that BRICS has emerged as an “ecosystem of solutions”.

In his concluding remarks at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said member countries must now convert the outcomes of the summit into time-bound actions that can create a tangible impact on the ground.

“Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our conviction that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation,” Modi said.

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He stressed that the framework agreed upon by the member countries should move beyond documentation and commitments to deliver results in real life.

“We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions that deliver last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates a tangible impact in real life,” he added.

Modi also thanked the participating leaders for their active involvement and contributions to the summit. He said their ideas and suggestions had added both breadth and depth to cooperation and described their participation as a reflection of the growing relevance, openness and inclusiveness of BRICS.

BRICS chairship moves to China

As India concluded its BRICS chairship, Modi extended his best wishes to China, which will host the grouping’s next summit in 2027. He said BRICS is entering its third decade at a time when the world expects the grouping to deliver concrete outcomes rather than only ideas and commitments.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success and wished them a safe journey.

“I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey,” he said.

Modi flags technology and critical minerals

BRICS leaders also held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

Speaking at the session, Modi said the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hinder the shared progress of BRICS countries. He stressed the need for an inclusive approach to technology adoption.

He also highlighted the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework, saying it would help make supply chains more reliable and resilient. Under the innovation agenda, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect startups and incubators across member countries.

India has also proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to support innovative and scalable solutions. Modi said the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture would create new opportunities for farmers by bringing artificial intelligence, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure closer to their practical needs.