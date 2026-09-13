/Louisiana stabbing spree leaves 4 dead, child critically injured as police hunt person of interest

At least four people were killed, and a child was critically injured in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana, on Saturday night, as police launched a search for a person of interest with a history of violent arrests. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found “multiple deceased victims” at homes near the 200 block of Ashland Drive in Houma. A juvenile suffering from stab wounds was also found at the scene and rushed to the hospital.

The child remains in critical condition, according to authorities. Police have identified 47-year-old Kaegan Jude Solet as a person of interest in the killings. Houma is located in southwest Louisiana, around 63 miles from New Orleans.

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Person of interest has violent history

Solet has been arrested several times over the past decade in connection with stabbing cases, including one involving a fatality. However, he has not been convicted in any of those cases. In January 2019, Solet was charged with the murder of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man who was found dead with several stab wounds in Houma, according to police.

Authorities arrested Solet after receiving an anonymous tip. He was reportedly found hiding inside a shed behind a mobile home, about a block west of the area where Saturday night’s killings took place. However, a grand jury later declined to indict him, citing insufficient evidence.