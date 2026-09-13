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Louisiana stabbing spree leaves 4 dead, child critically injured as police hunt person of interest

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 20:13 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 20:13 IST
Louisiana stabbing spree leaves 4 dead, child critically injured as police hunt person of interest

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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Four people were killed and a child was critically injured in a Houma, Louisiana stabbing spree. Police are searching for person of interest Kaegan Jude Solet, who has a violent history.

At least four people were killed, and a child was critically injured in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana, on Saturday night, as police launched a search for a person of interest with a history of violent arrests. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found “multiple deceased victims” at homes near the 200 block of Ashland Drive in Houma. A juvenile suffering from stab wounds was also found at the scene and rushed to the hospital.

The child remains in critical condition, according to authorities. Police have identified 47-year-old Kaegan Jude Solet as a person of interest in the killings. Houma is located in southwest Louisiana, around 63 miles from New Orleans.

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Person of interest has violent history

Solet has been arrested several times over the past decade in connection with stabbing cases, including one involving a fatality. However, he has not been convicted in any of those cases. In January 2019, Solet was charged with the murder of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man who was found dead with several stab wounds in Houma, according to police.

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Authorities arrested Solet after receiving an anonymous tip. He was reportedly found hiding inside a shed behind a mobile home, about a block west of the area where Saturday night’s killings took place. However, a grand jury later declined to indict him, citing insufficient evidence.

“Basically, the evidence we had that was presented to the grand jury wasn’t enough for them to come back with an indictment,” then First Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate told the Houma Courier. He said the case was pretermitted, meaning more information was needed for the investigation.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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