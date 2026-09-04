/‘Solid as a rock’: Ex-Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s strip club visit, bodyguard relationship and other shocking details revealed in IG report

Former US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer maintained an inappropriate relationship with her bodyguard and directed a member of her security detail to give cash to dancers during a strip club visit, according to a Labour Department inspector general report released Thursday (Sep 3).

The report found that a “preponderance of the evidence” substantiated multiple violations of Labour Department policy by Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned from her position in April, three months after The Post first reported on the inspector general’s investigation.

According to the report, Chavez-DeRemer visited a “partially nude” establishment during an “off the record” trip and took money from her purse before handing it to a security detail driver and instructing him to give it to a performer.

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When the agent hesitated, he sought guidance from security guard Brian Sloan, with whom Chavez-DeRemer was accused of having an inappropriate relationship. Sloan instructed the agent to follow Chavez-DeRemer’s orders, the report said.

Chavez-DeRemer then took additional money from her purse and asked the agent to drop the bills one by one onto the dancer, according to the report. The agent again sought intervention from Sloan before complying with the request.

The inspector general identified four other areas in which Chavez-DeRemer violated department policy. These included combining personal and official travel inappropriately, possessing and consuming alcohol on federal property without authorisation, directing government employees to perform personal tasks using official time and resources, and failing to report gifts through the required channels.

The report also found evidence supporting multiple policy violations by four of Chavez-DeRemer’s subordinates, including Sloan. Electronic hotel door records from two trips Chavez-DeRemer took with Sloan to Las Vegas appeared to show that the two spent portions of the night in each other’s rooms, the report said.

The Post had previously obtained images of Chavez-DeRemer drinking by the pool at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa during an October 2025 trip to Las Vegas with Sloan to celebrate her niece’s 40th birthday. The trip took place during a federal government shutdown.