/‘Build in America, don’t pay’: Trump admin working on semiconductor tariff framework, says Lutnick

The Trump administration is working on a tariff framework for semiconductors that could link relief from import duties to companies building chip manufacturing capacity in the US.

The administration has been preparing semiconductor tariffs for some time, although it has not publicly disclosed details about the proposed measures. Lutnick also confirmed a POLITICO report from last week that the White House was considering a new round of tariffs on semiconductors.

"I think what you're going to see is targeted, thoughtful tariff policy that basically says if you build here, you don't pay, but if you don't build here, expect to pay to enter the greatest market in the world," US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC.

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Semiconductor tariffs in the works

Lutnick said companies are aware that the tariffs are coming, but did not provide details on their potential rates or scope.

"We will be successful in semiconductors. They're going to be built in America," CNBC reported quoting Lutnick as saying.

POLITICO reported last week, citing eight people familiar with the discussions, that the Trump administration was considering sweeping tariffs on semiconductors. One approach under consideration could extend the duties beyond chips to products that use them, including laptops, gaming consoles and data-centre servers, according to the report.

Lutnick is also said to favour a structure under which foreign companies could receive tariff relief in exchange for investing in US chip manufacturing. The administration was considering a phase-in period, although the framework could still change in the coming weeks or months, POLITICO reported.