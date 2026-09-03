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‘Lutnick had Venezuela on his mind’: Trump says 18 were killed in Iran conflict, contradicts his commerce secretary

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 19:56 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 19:56 IST
‘Lutnick had Venezuela on his mind’: Trump says 18 were killed in Iran conflict, contradicts his commerce secretary

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump corrected Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, clarifying that 18 people died in the Iran conflict. Iran acknowledged US attack damage while dismissing American efforts to overthrow its government.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Sept 3) said 18 people had been killed in the Iran conflict, correcting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had earlier said no Americans had been killed. “Sec. Lutnick had Venezuela on his mind when he said nobody was killed. 18 people were killed in Iran!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Also read: ‘Schizophrenia, hallucinations, delusions’: Iran slams Trump, advises him to consult psychologists after US prez calls Hormuz ‘US terrotory’

Lutnick, speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, had said that no Americans had died in the conflict that began at the end of February. His remarks were specifically in reference to the war with Iran, which he described as an “economic chokeout”.

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Meanwhile, Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari accused the US of becoming “desperate and confused” in its confrontation with Tehran, citing what he described as changing positions from Washington. “One day it talks about a ceasefire and an agreement, and the next day about the Strait of Hormuz, an economic blockade and military action,” Kowsari said, according to Iranian state media.

Also read: ‘Great, near great, below average’: Trump puts himself above Lincoln, Washington in bizarre ranking of ‘greatest’ US presidents

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Kowsari acknowledged that Iran had suffered losses in US attacks but said Washington had failed to achieve its broader objective. “We were harmed in the US attacks and we are not saying that we were not harmed,” he said. “But the US could not achieve its goal of overthrowing the Islamic Republic and bringing to power the system it wanted.”

Also read: ‘Weapons, equipment, technical and tactical’: Iran says it has new ‘surprises’ ready if another war breaks out

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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