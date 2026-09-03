/‘Lutnick had Venezuela on his mind’: Trump says 18 were killed in Iran conflict, contradicts his commerce secretary

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Sept 3) said 18 people had been killed in the Iran conflict, correcting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had earlier said no Americans had been killed. “Sec. Lutnick had Venezuela on his mind when he said nobody was killed. 18 people were killed in Iran!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
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Lutnick, speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, had said that no Americans had died in the conflict that began at the end of February. His remarks were specifically in reference to the war with Iran, which he described as an “economic chokeout”.
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Meanwhile, Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari accused the US of becoming “desperate and confused” in its confrontation with Tehran, citing what he described as changing positions from Washington. “One day it talks about a ceasefire and an agreement, and the next day about the Strait of Hormuz, an economic blockade and military action,” Kowsari said, according to Iranian state media.
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Kowsari acknowledged that Iran had suffered losses in US attacks but said Washington had failed to achieve its broader objective. “We were harmed in the US attacks and we are not saying that we were not harmed,” he said. “But the US could not achieve its goal of overthrowing the Islamic Republic and bringing to power the system it wanted.”