/Delhi Capitals set to appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach

Delhi Capitals (DC) are continuing to make major changes to their coaching staff after parting ways with head coach Hemang Badani following another disappointing IPL campaign earlier this year. The franchise has reportedly appointed Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas as its new fast-bowling coach. Vaas has already joined DC’s preparatory camp in New Delhi.

A member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 ODI World Cup-winning team, Vaas is regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in cricket history. He picked up 761 wickets across formats during his 15-year international career.

According to The Times of India, DC had also spoken to India legends Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan about coaching roles, but neither deal could be completed.

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“Talks had progressed with Zaheer to advanced levels. The franchise had approached Kumble as well, but terms of appointment couldn’t be reached,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Vaas is the latest big name to join DC’s new backroom team. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is expected to serve as the assistant coach, while Sourav Ganguly is likely to be named head coach. Former India spinner Amit Mishra is also reportedly set to be part of the setup.

DC have not reached the playoffs since 2021, when they finished at the top of the points table. In IPL 2026, they ended the league stage in sixth place with seven wins and seven defeats.

Earlier this year, DC also brought back former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction.

Pant’s return had raised questions over KL Rahul’s future, with Rahul having been DC’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. However, franchise co-owner Parth Jindal ended the speculation with a social media post earlier this month.

“KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals – one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,” Jindal wrote on X.