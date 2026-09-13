/Harrison, Skupski beat Krawietz-Puetz to win maiden US Open men’s doubles title

American Christian Harrison and British partner Neal Skupski won the 2026 US Open men’s doubles title after beating German sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(6) in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday (local time). Fifth-seeded Harrison and Skupski completed the US Open without dropping a set, securing their second Grand Slam title of the season after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

The win also helped Harrison and Skupski avenge their earlier loss to Krawietz and Puetz. The German pair had beaten them in a match tiebreak in the Adelaide semifinals earlier this year.

During the match, Harrison and Skupski made the crucial breakthrough in the first set by breaking serve once before taking it 6-4. The second set was much closer, with both teams holding serve and Krawietz and Puetz saving a break point at 4-4 to force a tiebreak.

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The tiebreak remained tightly contested, but Harrison and Skupski held their nerve at the crucial moments. After Puetz missed a chance at 6-5, Harrison served for the championship and Skupski finished the job at the net to seal the victory.

“We felt your energy today, so thank you for the support in this final,” Harrison told the New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium after the victory, according to the US Open website.

“Thanks to my partner, Neal. It’s been a great year, to get two titles like this, and to do it at home,” he added.

The victory made Harrison a two-time Grand Slam champion and lifted him into the world’s top 10 in doubles for the first time. He is set to rise to No. 4, while Skupski will move up to No. 3.

For Skupski, the win ended his wait for a US Open title. He had previously finished runner-up in New York in 2022 with Wesley Koolhof and in 2025 with Joe Salisbury. Last year, he also held match points before losing the championship final.

“This speech gets a little easier once you’ve won,” Skupski said during the trophy presentation, referencing his previous losses at the venue, as per the US Open website.

“Losing twice, and having match points last year in the championship final…it was a tough part of my career. But it’s amazing what a year does in tennis.”

Skupski, who won Wimbledon with Koolhof in 2023, now needs only a French Open title to complete a career Grand Slam.