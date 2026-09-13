/IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will aim to win a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title when they face Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sept 13). Shafali Verma has been India’s standout batter in the tournament, scoring 168 runs, including two fifties. She is also the tournament’s leading run-scorer and has handled the slow, spin-friendly conditions in Dubai confidently.

Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 154 runs, has had an inconsistent campaign, with a century followed by two single-digit scores.

Deepti Sharma has led India’s bowling attack and is joint-top on the wicket-takers’ list with Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu, with 11 wickets each.

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Both India and Sri Lanka enter the final unbeaten and full of confidence. However, India will be aware of the threat posed by a determined Sri Lankan side, which defeated them by eight wickets in the final of the 2024 edition.

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final : Match Details

When will the IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final be played?

The final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Sunday (Sept 13). The toss is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final?

The livestream of the final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Gunalan Kamalini