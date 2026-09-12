/Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka stun Pakistan to seal final against India

Defending champions Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling second semi-final to set up a Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final against unbeaten India on Sunday. Chasing 131, Sri Lanka were in deep trouble after losing two wickets for five runs and then slipping to 33/4, however, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari brought their team back into the game with a crucial 67-run partnership.

Samarawickrama scored 36 off 31 balls, while Dilhari made 33 off 33 as the duo helped Sri Lanka move closer to the target.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana kept her team in the contest by removing both set batters in her second spell and finished with excellent figures of 4/36.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Sana had played a key role with the bat as well. After Pakistan were reduced to 52/4, she scored 47 off 36 balls to help her side post 130/5.

Sana played an aggressive knock, striking several boundaries and a six to help Pakistan add 78 runs in the final 10 overs after Sri Lanka’s spinners had kept them under pressure early on.

For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu made a huge impact with the ball, taking two wickets in her first two overs. She dismissed Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar, while Sugandika Kumari removed Muneeba Ali to leave Pakistan struggling.

Seventeen-year-old left-arm spinner Chamudi Prabodha then added to Pakistan’s problems by having Sadaf Shamas stumped in the 10th over. Pakistan were reduced to 52/4 at that stage.

Sana then took charge of the innings. After not scoring from her first six balls, she began attacking the Sri Lankan bowlers and guided Pakistan to a competitive total.

Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a poor start, with Sana dismissing two of their top three batters, including Athapaththu, during her opening spell.

Samarawickrama and Dilhari then rebuilt the innings with a 67-run stand, but Sana returned towards the end and dismissed both batters, giving Pakistan renewed hope; however, Sri Lanka’s lower order remained calm under pressure.

Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana took Sri Lanka closer to the target. Nuthyangana then hit a six to leave Sri Lanka needing just five runs from 11 balls.

Sri Lanka completed the chase with eight balls remaining. Nilakshika hit Sana for the winning boundary to seal a four-wicket victory.

The win sent Sri Lanka into their second straight Women’s T20 Asia Cup final, where they will meet India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had beaten Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final.

India have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and had also defeated Sri Lanka in the league stage. However, the defending champions will take plenty of confidence into Sunday’s final after recovering from another difficult position against Pakistan.