/'Beyond the Scoreboard': Former Aussie batter David Warner on fans, culture, and life after cricket

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Q2: You have a special relationship with Indian fans that extends well beyond your performances on the pitch. What do you think helped build that connection?

David Warner: I think the biggest thing was showing respect for the culture and not being afraid to have some fun. Cricket means so much in India, but so does entertainment. The music, the films and the humour are all part of everyday life.

When I started making those videos and joining in with trends, it wasn't because someone told me to do it. I genuinely enjoyed it. Fans can tell when something feels natural, and I think that's why they connected with it. Whether it's through cricket, a funny video or simply sharing a moment with fans.

Q3: You've created many memorable moments for fans both on and off the field. What do you think makes a moment something people remember?

David Warner: The best sports moments create an emotional connection. Sometimes it's a great story, sometimes it's humour, sometimes it's something completely unexpected. If people are still talking about it or sharing it a week later, that's usually a sign you've done something right.

Q4: You've taken part in many projects outside the game. What makes you decide which ones feel right for you?

David Warner: For me, it's pretty simple. I want it to feel authentic and enjoyable. If it feels like something fans will genuinely have fun with, I'm interested. I don't want to be standing in front of a camera just holding a product. I'd rather be part of something with a bit of personality.

One example was the recent limited-edition T-shirt with Parimatch Sports. When I first saw the design, I immediately connected with it. It brought together lotus flowers, sacred animals and a cricketer, all woven into one illustration. I loved how it captured the culture and passion around cricket in India in a way that felt personal to me. It represented the connection between cricket, India and the fans.

Q5: How important has life outside cricket become for you as your career has evolved?

David Warner: I think it has become really important. When you're playing cricket all the time, you can get caught up in the game and everything that comes with it. Having time away from cricket gave me the chance to spend more time with my family and focus on myself as a person.

For me, it's about getting the best out of myself in every part of life. Cricket is a huge part of who I am, but it's not the only part.