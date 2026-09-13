/Elena Rybakina stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden US Open title

Elena Rybakina ended Aryna Sabalenka’s two-year run as US Open champion with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory in the women’s singles final on Saturday (local time). The win secured Rybakina her maiden US Open title and the world No. 1 ranking after the second seed delivered a calm and controlled performance against the top seed at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win was another important chapter in the rivalry between the two players, as Sabalenka still leads their head-to-head record 10-7, but Rybakina has won their last three Grand Slam meetings, including the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh and the 2026 Australian Open final.

The final began with both players exchanging powerful baseline shots. Rybakina, however, looked more consistent early on, earning the first break to take a 3-2 lead before holding serve comfortably.

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Rybakina’s strong serving and returns kept Sabalenka under pressure as she took the first set 6-4. Sabalenka fought back in the second, saving three break points at 5-5 before converting her own set point to level the match and force a decider.

The Kazakhstani took control of the decider with an early break and extended her lead to 4-2 as Sabalenka struggled in long rallies. Serving for the title at 5-2, she missed one match point with a double fault but quickly recovered to seal victory with an ace.

The triumph gave Rybakina her first US Open crown and third Grand Slam title. She had previously won Wimbledon in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2026.

The defeat also ended Sabalenka’s hopes of becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to win three straight US Open singles titles.