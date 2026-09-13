/'I'd be open to it': Mike Hesson expresses interest in Pakistan Test coaching role

Pakistan interim head coach Mike Hesson has said he would be open to taking charge of the Test team on a permanent basis while continuing his current white-ball duties.

Hesson took temporary charge of Pakistan’s red-ball side and said he was willing to continue in the role after Pakistan suffered an eight-wicket defeat to England in the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

“I’d be open to it, for sure,” Hesson said at the post-match press conference, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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Hesson was brought into the Test setup after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed regular red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed following Pakistan’s defeat at Lord’s, which sealed the team’s series loss to England.

While Hesson had earlier made it clear that his Test role was only temporary, his latest comments suggest he is now interested in taking up the position on a permanent basis.

The New Zealand coach also praised the talent available in Pakistan’s Test setup and said the team could improve with the right guidance and development.

“I love Test cricket, and there’s enough talent around the system in Pakistan that if we provide some good direction, we can make some strides going forward. It’s not going to happen in a game or two, but there’s some skill there I’d certainly be considering looking after,” he said.

However, the final decision will rest with the PCB. Hesson said he has not yet thought about a permanent offer as his immediate focus remains on Pakistan’s white-ball commitments.

“I haven’t even contemplated [a job offer] at this stage. I’ve got the Asian Games coming a week after I get back. That’s my main focus in terms of the white ball. By the time that arrives, I’m sure we’ll have some discussions about the Test team going forward. That’s a discussion I’ll have with the selectors.”

Pakistan were beaten 3-0 in the Test series, with England winning the third match at Edgbaston by eight wickets on Saturday.

England chased down a target of 130, finishing on 130/2. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 62, while Jordan Cox scored 59 not out.

Pakistan were dismissed for 133 in their first innings before making a strong comeback with 449 in the second. Shan Masood scored 95, Babar Azam made 76 and debutant Razaullah contributed 81. Razaullah also shared a 121-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who scored 42.

England had earlier made 453 in their first innings, taking a 320-run lead. Harry Brook scored 75, Jamie Smith made 69, Dan Lawrence hit 65, Emilio Gay scored 60 and Ollie Robinson added 50.