/Iran-UAE thaw after BRICS talks in India? Pezeshkian says Tehran and Abu Dhabi to ‘turn the page’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Sep 13) said that Tehran and Abu Dhabi want to “turn the page” after relations between Iran and the UAE deteriorated amid the war in the Middle East. His remarks come a day after he held bilateral talks with Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). Their meeting raised the possibility of India acting as a bridge between the two Gulf nations amid conflict.

“For the first time since the war and the incidents that occurred in the Persian Gulf, we had a constructive exchange with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi,” Pezeshkian said in New Delhi on Sunday (Sep 13).

“It was agreed that we would turn the page, look to the future and build it together,” he added.

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Pezeshkian, UAE Crown Prince bilateral meet

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said that the Crown Prince and the Iranian president held talks over regional and international issues. The two leaders also discussed the importance of supporting de-escalation efforts, reducing tensions and achieving stability in the region.

“Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, discusses with the Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, a number of regional and international issues, and the importance of supporting de-escalation efforts, reducing tensions, and achieving stability in the region, as well as enhancing opportunities for peace and development for its peoples, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in India,” the statement read.

Can India bridge the gap?

On Friday (Sep 11), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Pezeshkian, during which PM Modi stated India’s firm position for “dialogue and diplomacy” to reach a solution. He also raised New Delhi’s concerns over the protection of Indian seafarers and commercial vessels. He stressed that freedom of navigation and commerce should not be disrupted due to ongoing war.