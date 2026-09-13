/Russia-Ukraine-US talks in October? Kremlin says not ruling out possibility of trilateral

The Kremlin on Sunday (Sep 13) said it was not ruling out the possibility of three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States as early as October, offering a fresh indication that diplomatic efforts to end the war could resume. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was open to the possibility of another round of negotiations in the “foreseeable future”. This comes as Washington continues efforts to revive talks that have stalled after several rounds failed to produce a breakthrough.

“We do not rule out such a possibility; we are talking about the foreseeable future,” Peskov told journalists, according to Russia’s RIA and TASS news agencies.

In recent weeks, the US has stepped up diplomatic efforts, with American negotiators travelling to both Kyiv and Moscow. US President Donald Trump has also spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Washington attempts to find a path towards ending the conflict. Previous negotiations have made little progress, with Moscow and Kyiv remaining divided over several key issues, particularly territory.

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Zelensky, Putin meeting remains unlikely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Sep 12) said that he would be prepared to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December. Moscow, however, quickly dismissed the prospect. Peskov told AFP in New Delhi on Saturday that such a meeting was “impossible”, reiterating Russia’s position that any direct meeting between the two leaders could only take place in Moscow.

Putin has repeatedly rejected proposals for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, despite international efforts to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.

Territorial dispute remains key hurdle

The war has continued to exact a heavy toll, with both Russia and Ukraine intensifying long-range strikes in recent months. The escalation has contributed to the highest civilian death toll since the early stages of the conflict.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said Sunday that there was still no agreed framework for negotiations.

“At present, there is the idea that we need to reach an agreement on the territorial issue. But there are also many other questions,” he said, adding that there was no “coordinated package” on which talks could currently be based.