/Trump claims Russia, Ukraine agree to halt energy strikes, Kyiv says no deal yet

US President Donald Trump claimed in a post on the Truth Social platform that both Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. He claimed that the high fuel prices in the world are because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran. President DJT"

Oil prices have soared as the war in West Asia hits the six-and-a-half-month mark, raising American fuel costs, which have topped $6 a gallon in the US and inflation just weeks before the US midterm elections.

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Ukraine "not convinced" of Russia's willingness

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that while Ukraine has proposed a framework for an energy ceasefire through its international partners, no final deal is in place. Zelensky emphasised that Kyiv remains highly sceptical of Moscow’s willingness to halt any strikes.

In a social media post, Zelensky demanded that partners “ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes; then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes.”

Russia welcomed Trump's call on Ukraine

Russian officials previously signalled resistance to isolated, short-term truces; however, the Kremlin on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump calling ​on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russia's diesel-producing ‌facilities. Though, there is no official response from the Russian side about halting strikes at Ukrainian energy facilities.

"Any call on the Kyiv regime ‌to ⁠stop attacks on civilian economic infrastructure can only be welcomed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters. However, contrary to Trump's claim, Peskov said that the situation in the energy market is due to the “instability and new rounds of escalation in the Persian Gulf region”. He added that Russia is considering an export ban on diesel to boost domestic production.