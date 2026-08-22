/Nigerian Navy seizes 10,000 litres of suspected illegal fuel in Rivers State crackdown

The Nigerian Navy has struck another blow against the country's illicit petroleum trade, uncovering a warehouse stocked with roughly 10,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in the Eleme Express area of Rivers State.

The seizure was made on 12 September 2026 by personnel aboard NNS PATHFINDER during a routine anti-crude oil theft patrol covering the Eleme–Okrika–Onne axis, a corridor long associated with illegal refining and product smuggling activities in the Niger Delta.

In a press statement signed by Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy and made available to WION correspondent Louisa Olaniyi on Monday, Naval officers found the product neatly packed into 400 jerrycans, each holding 25 litres, suggesting the site functioned not as a refining location but as a storage and distribution hub. Investigators believe the fuel was sourced from elsewhere and moved to the warehouse to await onwards sale to buyers within the local black market.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Notably, no illegal refining equipment or site was found at the premises, reinforcing the theory that the facility served purely as a logistics point in the wider supply chain.

Naval authorities say the operation’s real significance lies beyond the volume recovered. By dismantling this storage point, the Navy has cut off a key link that illicit operators depend on to move stolen and illegally refined products to market. Officials describe such facilities as the "commercial backbone" of the illegal refining trade, arguing that disrupting them is just as critical as shutting down refining camps themselves.

No arrests were made, as suspected operators fled the scene upon sighting the approaching naval team. The recovered products have since been processed in line with standard anti-crude oil theft protocols.

The operation forms part of the Nigerian Navy's sustained campaign against crude oil theft and illegal refining across the Niger Delta, an effort officials say remains central to safeguarding the nation's petroleum resources and curbing environmental degradation linked to artisanal refining.