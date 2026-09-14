/NYFW protest turns physical as Steven Kolb restrains PETA activist, later apologises for intervention

New York Fashion Week has begun, bringing designers, celebrities and fashion insiders together for another season of runway shows. However, one show took an unexpected turn when PETA protesters disrupted the COS runway over the use of wool. CFDA chief, Steven Kolb, intervened during the protest and was seen physically restraining activists, later apologising for his actions.

What happened at the COS show?

The COS runway show at New York Fashion Week was disrupted by a protest over the fashion industry's use of wool, with the situation escalating after Steven Kolb physically intervened with demonstrators. Several PETA activists disrupted the presentation, carrying messages about alleged mistreatment of sheep and calling for wool to be removed from the runway.

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Videos from the event showed Council of Fashion Designers of America’s CEO and president, Steven Kolb, approaching the protesters and physically intervening. In one sequence, he appeared to restrain a female activist on the floor using his legs while attempting to stop the disruption. He was also seen confronting and pushing another protester before security personnel removed the activists from the venue. Peta also shared the video on their official Instagram page with a lengthy caption, calling out the event.

Shortly after the incident, one of the protesters, Mason Melito, told CNN he had been unaware of who Kolb was until after he was ejected from the show.

But the runway presentation continued during the disruptions, with models continuing to walk while the protest unfolded in front of guests. Celebrities including Sharon Stone, Michelle Williams and Lupita Nyong’o were among those attending the show. Following the criticism, Kolb acknowledged that he had handled the situation inappropriately.

Steven Kolb apologises over NYFW chaos

In a statement shared on Instagram, Steven Kolb said he should have allowed the security team to deal with the protesters rather than intervening himself. “I reacted inappropriately to an incident at a show earlier today. It wasn’t my place to do so. I should have let the security team handle the situation." Currently, Steven Kolb has made his official Instagram account private.