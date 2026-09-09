/'80s vintage glamour is back: From Kiara Advani to Piyush Goyal, here’s how to recreate the viral trend

The 80s soft era is back, thanks to AI. From big, bouncy hair and dramatic eyes to statement jewellery and old-school glamour, the era is making a glamorous comeback, with many celebrities and public personalities embracing the trend to see how they might have looked in the 80s. What was once considered vintage and rough is suddenly looking fresh, fun, and absolutely Instagram-worthy.

Bollywood celebrities and public personalities try the 80s AI trend

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the first to embrace the viral trend. Imagining themselves as the hero and heroine of the 80s, the Shershaah couple shared their vintage picture on social media, introducing their fans to a retro portrait of themselves.

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Photograph: (Instagram)

In the picture, Malhotra sports a classic double-denim look with dark aviator sunglasses, while Kiara wears a vibrant pink dress with puff sleeves, oversized hoop earrings and bangles.

Kajal Aggarwal also joined the viral trend and posted an Instagram story showcasing her in retro photography elements. She is envisioned in a retro denim outfit with big hoops and bangles. Her hair is styled into voluminous, soft retro curls, creating classic big-hair drama. The makeup blends with her era's signature look, highlighting dramatic winged eyeliner, sharply defined brows and nude lips.

Kajal Aggarwal Photograph: (Instagram)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also went viral by sharing an AI-generated retro photo of himself styled like a 1980s Bollywood hero. Goyal shared the portrait wearing a sharp blue suit, an open-collared shirt, and sunglasses. He captioned the post, “Vibing to the 80s trend.”

How to do the 80s ChatGPT trend?

Step 1: Choose your photo



Choose a clear, well-lit photograph of yourself. A portrait or waist-up picture usually works best.

Step 2: Upload it to ChatGPT/Gemini/Copilot/Other AI apps



Open ChatGPT, upload your photograph and copy-paste a prompt describing exactly how you want your 1980s makeover to look.

Step 3: Be specific



Instead of simply writing, “Make me look like I’m from the ’80s,” describe the hairstyle, clothes, jewellery, setting, lighting and mood you want.

Here’s a prompt you can use to create an 80s photo of yourself