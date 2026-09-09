/Not one or two, but 14 flops - and then one film changed everything for Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, turns 59 on September 9. Over the years, the actor has entertained audiences with memorable performances in blockbuster hits such as Khiladi, Oh My God!, Kesari, Hera Pheri, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and many others. However, even after delivering several megabusters, the actor’s career has seen many ups and downs.

Did you know there was a time when the actor faced a major setback at the box office? After establishing himself as the Khiladi of Bollywood, Kumar went through a difficult phase in his career, delivering 14 consecutive flops between 1997 and 1999. While the string of failures was quite disturbing, his journey from that downfall to becoming one of Bollywood’s leading stars is remarkable. Here's what we know.

Akshay Kumar faced 14 flops in a row

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Akshay Kumar has delivered several remarkable roles, but he also went through a rough patch when he faced numerous failures in his acting career. After the success ofKhiladiyon Ka Khiladiin 1996, his career graph took a downward turn with commercially unsuccessful films likeDaavaandTarazu,bothreleased that year.

It continued for nearly 2-3 years, with about 14 to 16 films bombing at the box office, including titles like Keemat, Aflatoon, and Barood.

In 2018, Kumar opened up about this challenging period during a conversation with Forbes. Recalling the phase when several of his films failed at the box office, the actor stated, "It was the lowest point in my career. But he kept going and focused on finishing his other movies on time."

Despite the setbacks, the actor continued moving forward and focusing on his career. He further added, "In spite of flops, I still had movies. I was a producer’s man. There have been phases when seven or eight of my movies bombed in a row."

From movie failures to a strong comeback

After numerous failures, the actor turned things around with his successful film, Jaanwar. Since then, Kumar continued to deliver several more hits in the years that followed, including Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Khiladi 420, Ajnabee, Aankhen, and many more.

From facing repeated box-office disappointments to rebuilding his position among the industry’s leading actors, Akshay’s career proves that a setback does not have to define a superstar. His journey remains a testament to his resilience, consistency, and determination to keep going, making him a Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi of Bollywood.

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