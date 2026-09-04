/Heyy Babyy 2 on the way! Producer Sajid Nadiadwala to bring back Akshay Kumar's comedy franchise

Nearly two decades after winning hearts with its blend of comedy, emotion, and family drama, Heyy Babyy is officially making a comeback. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed a sequel to the 2007 original, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. While details about the cast and storyline remain under wraps, the announcement has sparked curiosity among moviegoers, who are eager to see what the next chapter of the much-loved entertainer will offer.

Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visited the production house as part of his India visit from August 31 to September 3. During a recent meeting with Sajid Nadiadwala in Mumbai, Minns shared pictures on Instagram on September 3, confirming that a three-film deal has been locked to shoot in Australia. Among them is the Heyy Babyy sequel, as the original was also filmed there.

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Nadiadwala wrote in the shared post, "A landmark moment for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. I had the honour of hosting The Hon. Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, Australia. We are proud to take this relationship forward with a three-film production deal, all of which will be shot in Australia. And what better way to begin than with the return of one of our most loved films."

"Heyy Babyy 2 brings the much-loved film back as a franchise, with the sequel set to return to Australia, where the original was shot. We look forward to entertaining audiences worldwide," he added.

Sajid Nadiadwala recently backed Vishal Bhardwaj's action-romance film, O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri.

Fans' reaction

Ever since Sajid Nadiadwala's announcement, the post's comment section has been filled with fan reactions. One user wrote, “We want @aslisajidkhan @akshaykumar Actor- Director reunion 🙌 Announced #Heyybaby2 🔥with original trio & Director.” Another user left a comment, which read, “Heyy baby 2aksay kumar ritesh deshmukh jodi comedy is back.” One more fan jotted, “Please don't change the cast bring back the OG.”

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