/Akshay Kumar to reunite with Anees Bazmee, Vidya Balan for a comedy film? Here's what we know

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to reunite with filmmaker Anees Bazmee after nearly fifteen years for an untitled comedy film. Reportedly, Vidya Balan, his co-star from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Heyy Babyy, is also set to join the much-talked-about project.

What does the report say?

According to a Mid-Day report, the film is a full-fledged comic caper and will go on floors on January 20, 2026. It further added that the first schedule will be filmed at Royal Gold Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai, where an elaborate interior set has reportedly been constructed.

A source quoted by the publication said, "It’s a classic Anees Bazmee comedy with fast-paced scenes, and confusion born from multiple characters and hilarious situations. The shoot was originally scheduled for February. While other actors, including leading lady Vidya Balan will join later, the film rolls on January 20 with the superstar."

Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee's past collaborations

Before this project, Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee had worked together in Thank You (2011), Welcome (2007), and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Vidya Balan’s casting has reportedly been a unanimous decision. As per Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Kumar and Balan's "effortless chemistry" seen in Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal led to bringing her on board. The story is said to feature two female leads, with Vidya playing one of the central characters.

The trio's professional front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last featured in Jolly LLB 3 and will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan opposite Saif Ali Khan, and Welcome to the Jungle. Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, while Anees Bazmee is also gearing up for No Entry 2.