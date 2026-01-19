/Amid 'Communal' controversy AR Rahman calls Oscar win a burden: Know why

Amid the recent communal controversy, AR Rahman once again grabbed attention for stating that winning an Oscar is a burden. The Indian composer and singer revealed that receiving the prestigious accolade led to immense pressure and constant stress. He also spoke about being gaslit by the people into doubting his own work, even after achieving so much success.

AR Rahman on winning two Oscars

While many artists wait decades to receive such global recognition, Rahman surprised many by revealing how awards can negatively impact one's life.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman stated, “For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the ’90s generation has a certain nostalgia and a certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say, In the ’90s, you did Roja (1992). That’s very good music, sir!’ That feels like now, you’re not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you’re not in your best mood."

He further added, “I love that stuff, but within me, I need to get my self-esteem and confidence back, and prove myself. What I’m doing next is going to be the best thing. Not rely on the past, and be like, ‘Oh, I've won 2 Oscars.’ That thought drains you. You’re not motivated to do anything, It can be a burden. It’s not in my Twitter or Instagram bio, no Oscar, no Grammy, nothing. It’s a fresh start, 2026.”

The Oscar-winning composer admitted that his historic Academy Award win brought an unexpected weight in his life. Netizens were left in shock after Rahman described the honour as a burden, but he also explained that global recognition brought intense yet unrealistic expectations. While the accolade elevated his status internationally, it also created pressure on the artist to constantly outperform himself.

AR Rahman's 'communal thing' controversy

Rahman has recently been in a controversy following a remark made by him during an interview with BBC Asian Network, where he stated that a reduction in his Bollywood work over the past eight years might be due to a "communal thing." After the statement triggered backlash, the artist shared a video message on Instagram to address the controversy. He clarified that his words were misinterpreted and that he never intended to cause any pain to anyone.

The remark triggered many celebrities. Following this, actress Kangana Ranaut came forward, accusing Rahman of being "prejudiced" and "hateful," claiming he refused to even meet her regarding the music for her film Emergency.

However, several renowned figures came to Rahman’s defence. Actor-politician Paresh Rawal backed the composer, calling him the pride of India. The legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar dismissed the communal angle, claiming that Rahman might be too busy with international projects or that the people are just too awed to approach him.

Upcoming projects of AR Rahman

Besides the heated controversies, AR Rahman, the legendary artist, continues to bring his esteemed music and sensational voice to several upcoming projects. After achieving popularity in his recent projects in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), Chhaava (2025), and Tere Ishq Mein (2025), the music maestro is heavily involved in various big cultural collabs.