/Joy Awards 2026: Shah Rukh Khan steals the spotlight, joins Millie Bobby Brown and Katy Perry on lavender carpet in Riyadh

Shah Rukh Khan spread his charm at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently. The actor dazzled on the lavender carpet and shared the stage with global stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Katy Perry. His charismatic presence stirred buzz online.

Shah Rukh Khan walks the lavender carpet

Shah Rukh Khan walked the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh on Januray 17. Adding glamour to the event, the global star was spotted dressed in a chic, all-black look, including a zipped layered jacket and a matching tee, paired with tailored trousers. His effortless charm and magnetic presence drew loud cheers from fans and paparazzi. King Khan shared the spotlight with international icons like Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, Oscar Isaac, Lee Byung-hun, Jeremy Renner, and many more.

Later, Khan shared a glimpse of his arrival on X. He wrote, “Always fun and happiness to come, my friend. And the function was spectacular and very grand. Congratulations on half a decade of Joy Awards.”

Big wins at Joy Awards 2026

The award function, held in Riyadh, summed up with the big wins. Millie Bobby Brown won Personality of the Year, whereas Forest Whitaker received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Mohammed Shaker, along with series like Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan and Shari' Al A'asha, won the top honours in television.

The evening became even more special as Shah Rukh Khan emerged as a presenter at the event. Speaking to the media, SRK expressed his gratitude, saying, "To know that people like my work here, it's heartening, very respectful and dignified. I love it. I think everyone here is warm and sweet."

Fans react to the grand walk of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, became a major topic of discussion on social media. Netizens flooded the comment sections, praising his remarkable charisma and unmatched aura. One fan wrote, “Baadshah in the house.” Another user jotted down, “All eyes, one King.”