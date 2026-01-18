From Don to Vivah: 10 Bollywood blockbusters that turn 20 in 2026

Bollywood has spread its magic worldwide. Indian films are loved for their vibrant storytelling, soulful music, energetic dance sequences, and emotional depth. With the arrival of the new year, several Bollywood blockbusters completed 20 years and hold a special place in audiences’ hearts. From Shah Rukh Khan's Don to the star-studded Dhoom 2 and the cult classic Vivah, these Bollywood blockbusters are remembered as trendsetters of their time. They helped shape modern Hindi cinema by blending strong narratives with universal themes that connected audiences through emotion and entertainment. Take a look at the compiled list below.