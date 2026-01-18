From Don to Vivah: 10 Bollywood blockbusters that turn 20 in 2026

Even after 20 years, a few Bollywood blockbusters still hold onto their fans, who revisit them for their nostalgia, timeless storylines, and unforgettable music. From Fanaa to Don and Vivah, these box-office hits continue to grow their legacy over time and have become true classics.
Bollywood has spread its magic worldwide. Indian films are loved for their vibrant storytelling, soulful music, energetic dance sequences, and emotional depth. With the arrival of the new year, several Bollywood blockbusters completed 20 years and hold a special place in audiences’ hearts. From Shah Rukh Khan's Don to the star-studded Dhoom 2 and the cult classic Vivah, these Bollywood blockbusters are remembered as trendsetters of their time. They helped shape modern Hindi cinema by blending strong narratives with universal themes that connected audiences through emotion and entertainment. Take a look at the compiled list below.
The star-studded movie was released in 2006 and completed its 20 years with its epic and action-packed storylines. It follows Mr A, played by Hrithik Roshan, a bold and courageous thief, who plans to rob valuable artefacts and precious gems. This leads him to be pursued by police officers ACP Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday Chopra). Meanwhile, Roshan teams up with Sunehri, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but does not trust her.
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial features Sanjay Dutt alongside Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan. The movie focuses on a gangster, Munna, who falls in love with a radio jockey, Jahnvi, but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. After he was caught, he changed and genuinely began helping people, following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.
In the action thriller, Shah Rukh Khan plays Vijay, a doppelgänger of the criminal named Don. Vijay is hired by DCP D'Silva to uncover Don's hidden secrets. But a dramatic turn occurs when D'Silva dies, and Vijay struggles to reclaim his true identity.
Rakesh Roshan's superhero film centres on Krrish, played by Hrithik Roshan, a young man with superhuman abilities. Krishna, aka Krrish, falls in love with Priya (Priyanka Chopra) and goes to Singapore to surprise her. When he finds out about his father being captivated by Dr Siddhant Arya, played by Naseeruddin Shah, he is forced to use his powers.
The story revolves around aimless Delhi college friends Aamir Khan (DJ), Siddharth (Karan), Kunal Kapoor (Aslam), Sharman Joshi (Sukhi), Soha Ali Khan (Sonia), Atul Kulkarni (Lakshman), and R Madhavan (Ajay), who find purpose when a British filmmaker casts them in her documentary about Indian freedom fighters. Their lives turn upside down when their Air Force pilot friend dies due to government corruption.
Helmed by Karan Johar, the romantic movie follows Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), two individuals in unhappy marriages who fall for each other and begin their extramarital affair. This leads their lives to explore challenges within their families.
Set in Delhi and Kashmir, the storyline follows Zooni Ali Beg, played by Kajol, a visually impaired woman, who meets a tourist guide named Rehan, played by Aamir Khan, and falls in love with him. He helps Beg to get her eyesight back, but she remains unaware of his true identity.
The ultimate classic comedy stars Ajay Devgn as Gopal, alongside Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, and Sharman Joshi as Laxman. After they are all kicked out of college for pranks, they decide to pose as the grandson to stay in the bungalow of a wealthy, blind couple. This results in comical chaos as they deal with the couple's traits.
One of the timeless romantic movies focuses on Poonam, played by Amrita Rao, an orphan who lives with her uncle's family. She gets engaged to Prem, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is from a wealthy family. However, two days before their wedding, a fire breaks out at Poonam's home, and she suffers severe burns.
Set in a rural area, the film follows Ishwar, aka Langda, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is jealous of Omakara, the man who promoted Kesu over him. He plants fake evidence to manipulate Omkara into believing that Dolly (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is having an affair with Kesu.