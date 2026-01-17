/Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber, The Mask- 7 must-watch movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Jim Carrey, the iconic Hollywood star, turned 64 on January 17. The actor has earned the respect and recognition through his epic and remarkable performances in many cult classics, including Man on the Moon, The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber, and many more.
Jim Carrey is a Canadian and American actor-comedian. He is one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars, known for his comic timing and hilarious performances in numerous projects. He rose to fame in the 1990s with iconic films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, making him a global comedy icon. Carrey later proved his award-winning performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, and was honoured with Golden Globe awards. Check out the seven best movies that are classic and still capture the attention of viewers.
The 2004 romance sci-fi features Jim Carrey as Joel Barish, a bookish introvert, and his girlfriend, Clementine, played by Kate Winslet, who ends their relationship by erasing Joel from her memory. On the verge of revenge, Joel decides to do the same, but after reliving the beautiful moments with his girlfriend, he realizes that he still loves her and can't erase her memories.
In the Golden Globe-winning movie, Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank alongside Laura Linney as Meryl Burbank. It follows a common and cheerful man, Truman, whose life is being recorded and broadcast 24/7 on a reality TV show without having a hint of it.
This is a 1999 biographical tragicomedy film about American entertainer Andy Kaufman, starring Jim Carrey as Kaufman. It highlights all the struggles, his rise to fame, and the various roles the artist portrays in his life, along with battling with lung cancer and death.
One of the cult classics and most hilarious movie which remains on the screen of the viewers to date. It centres on Lloyd and Harry stumbling upon a suitcase full of money, which was left behind by Mary (Lauren Holly). After they decide to return the money to the police, they are trapped in an unfortunate situation, as the stash of cash was connected to a kidnapping case.
Chuck Russell's directorial features Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a bank employee, who turns into a green-skinned superhero. Every time he wears a wooden mask that was created by Loki, the Norse god of mischief, he gains superpowers.
Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey), a consistent liar and successful lawyer, whose son, Max, desires from his dad not to lie for a day on his birthday, forcing Fletcher to tell only the truth for a whole 24 hours. This leads to a hilarious courtroom chaos with a significant realization of how his dishonesty has harmed his family the whole time.
In the comedy-mystery movie, Carrey plays Ace Ventura, a private detective who has a special power to find lost animals. When Snowflake, a football team's aquatic mascot, goes missing, he is the first person to be called for the search.