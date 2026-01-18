/Avengers: Doomsday teasers are more than that just first looks, say the Russo Brothers in a cryptic new post; fans get cracking on possible plot

The internet has been buzzing for the last few weeks, ever since Marvel has been sharing first-look teasers of the superheroes who are set to come back in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. Scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, the film features Robert Downey Jr as Dr Doom, while several actors from the previous Avengers films are set to reprise their roles, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, the X-Men and the Wakandans.

Each announcement has gotten a separate first look teaser, leaving fans curious about what’s in store for them. While fan theories are running wild with assumptions, the Russo Brothers, who have directed the film, have also shared a cryptic note that has only increased curiosity around the film.

Russo Brothers' cryptic post

Sharing the recent teaser starring Letitia Wright, they shared a cryptic message cautioning fans to pay attention to the teasers as they contain clues. The caption read, “What you've been watching for the last four weeks... are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues... Pay attention.”

The post has left eager fans looking up the teasers again just to figure out clues.

Fan theories around Avengers: Doomsday

The first two teasers focused on Captain America’s child and Thor praying for the strength to protect his daughter, Love.

At the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps, it was hinted that Reed and Sue Storm’s son, Franklin Richards, would play a key role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans have been theorising that Dr Doom will perhaps be going after the kids to control the broken timelines in Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, another theory seems to suggest that Avengers: Doomsday might be about the notorious Time Heist, which fractured the multiverse back in Avengers: Endgame. The new teasers of Doomsday all end with a countdown clock showing how much time is left for the theatrical release of the film. The Russo Brothers have maintained this ever since the trailer was first released. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that each clock doesn't start immediately. The number appears in stages; some have shorter timestamps.

While there is no way to confirm these theories at the moment, the teaser has generated a lot of discussion online, bringing back the buzz that seemed to have gone missing after Endgame released.

Most fans are excited to watch their favourite superheroes coming together again to save the world.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Scheduled for a release on December 18th, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have previously directed MCU films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).