  • /Avengers: Doomsday new Teaser: Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor to save the world for his daughter

Published: Dec 31, 2025, 08:30 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 08:30 IST
Still Avengers: Doomsday new Teaser Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Marvel Studios has shared the first teailer for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will have Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Robert Downey Jr., who earlier played Tony Stark/Iron Man  will return and play a new role of a Marvel villain Victor von Doom.

The God of Thunder is back! As this year is set to wrap up, Marvel is making sure to end it on a high note. On Dec 30, the makers of Avengers: Doomsday released the trailer for the forthcoming movie, and it features none other than Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The spotlight of this recent character is on Thor as he can be seen speaking to his dad, Odin.

“Father, all my life, I have answered every call to honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm,” he says, referring to his daughter, Love.

Cast of Avengers Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie brings back Robert Downey Jr as a Marvel villain Victor von Doom.

The cast also features Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

