/Avengers: Doomsday new Teaser: Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor to save the world for his daughter

The God of Thunder is back! As this year is set to wrap up, Marvel is making sure to end it on a high note. On Dec 30, the makers of Avengers: Doomsday released the trailer for the forthcoming movie, and it features none other than Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The spotlight of this recent character is on Thor as he can be seen speaking to his dad, Odin.

“Father, all my life, I have answered every call to honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm,” he says, referring to his daughter, Love.

Cast of Avengers Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie brings back Robert Downey Jr as a Marvel villain Victor von Doom.