/The Odyssey to Avengers: Doomsday- 9 most-awaited Hollywood releases of 2026

The next year is all set to bring several blockbusters to the big screen as well as OTTs. From Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, here are the nine most-anticipated films of 2026.
2026 is packed with the biggest releases, including sequels, superhero epics, and biopics. Speaking particularly about Hollywood, fans are eagerly waiting for Michael Jackson’s biopic, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and Tom Cruise's reunion with comic adventure. The new year is all set to keep audiences glued to the screen with several Hollywood releases. Here are the nine most anticipated Hollywood films of 2026 that the audience is eagerly waiting for.
Fans can now have a cinematic experience of the beloved British series. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is believed to bring a darker and grander continuation of the story. After six successful seasons, it will appear on the big screen on March 6, 2026. The cast includes Paul Anderson in the key role alongside Murphy.
The biographical musical drama brings the story of Michael Jackson to the big screen. From his rise to personal struggles, it covers the major aspects of the life of the King of Pop. The icon's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, steps into his shoes, and the film also features Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller. Michael will release on April 24, 2026.
Almost two decades later, Meryl Streep is making a comeback as iconic Miranda Priestly alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. The comedy drama is about the cutthroat world of fashion journalism, and it is slated to release on May 1, 2026. Directed by David Frankel, it also features Stanley Tucci, and fans may see power shifts in the sequel.
After a long wait, Steven Spielberg returns to the alien-mystery genre. Disclosure Day is a sci-fi thriller that showcases humanity’s fear of the unknown. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth, among others, and has already created a lot of curiosity among fans. Disclosure Day is scheduled to release on June 12, 2026.
Releasing on July 17, 2026, this is a highly-awaited project of Christopher Nolan. Featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic, and reportedly, it is shot largely on IMAX 70mm film. The story revolves around Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War.
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink, this marks Marvel’s fourth standalone Spider-Man film. The action movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and Holland is making a comeback as the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theatres on July 31, 2026.
Directed by Francis Lawrence, this marks the expansion of the mythology of Panem. The sci-fi is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel, and it is a follow-up to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, and Ralph Fiennes appear in the key roles, and the prequel explores the brutal origins of the Hunger Games. Its release date is November 20, 2026.
On December 18, 2026, fans will witness Avengers: Doomsday that reunites Marvel heroes. Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and more, it is directed by the Russo Brothers. Said to be a turning point in MCU Phase Six, Robert Downey Jr. is also going to surprise as Doctor Doom.
This film brings Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy to an end. The sci-fi epic is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, and is led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh. Continuing the journey of Paul Atreides, Part Three is said to bring a darker, more introspective finale. The film is set to release on December 18, 2026.