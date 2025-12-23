/Captain America is back! Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday | Watch teaser

Captain America is officially back! Days after the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday was screened before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and got leaked on social media, the makers have officially released the 1:21-minute teaser, confirming that Chris Evans is back in the Marvel world.

Evans has been the cornerstone of the MCU for decades as he played the role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, before retiring from the role with 2019's Avengers: Endgame.



Avengers: Doomsday teaser released

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after the Avengers: Doomsday teaser was screened alongside James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres, the makers have finally released it online, along with a new poster. However, the capacity in which the superhero will be part of the upcoming movie is a secret, and this is the question that comes up after watching the teaser, in which the superhero is seen taking on his duties as a father after putting his Captain America suit in a box.

Watch the teaser: