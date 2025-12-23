/Captain America is back! Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday | Watch teaser

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 20:34 IST
Still from Avengers: Doomsday teaser Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.

Captain America is officially back! Days after the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday was screened before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and got leaked on social media, the makers have officially released the 1:21-minute teaser, confirming that Chris Evans is back in the Marvel world.

Evans has been the cornerstone of the MCU for decades as he played the role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, before retiring from the role with 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser released

Days after the Avengers: Doomsday teaser was screened alongside James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres, the makers have finally released it online, along with a new poster. However, the capacity in which the superhero will be part of the upcoming movie is a secret, and this is the question that comes up after watching the teaser, in which the superhero is seen taking on his duties as a father after putting his Captain America suit in a box.

Watch the teaser:

The teaser begins with the Avengers theme song playing in the background, and Rogers is riding a motorcycle, stopping at his home, removing his helmet, and showing his hands and wedding band, hinting that our Rogers has someone waiting for him at home. He then looks at his superhero blue costume, but soon puts it back. The teaser then shows him cradling a baby, and it ends with the words, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

