/Zoe Saldana become highest-grossing actor of all time, surpasses Scarlett Johansson

Zoe Saldana is now Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor, and all thanks to James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The actress has surpassed Scarlett Johansson.

Saldana plays one of the lead roles in Cameron's Avatar universe and has achieved this box office success after the release of her recent outing, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which grossed $1.23 billion worldwide. The actress has played the role of Neytiri from 2009's Avatar, which is the highest-grossing movie of all time, and then reprised her role in 2022 with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Zoe Saldana become highest-grossing actor of all time

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zoe dethroned her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Scarlett after her latest blockbuster pushed her box office numbers past the $16.8 billion mark, as per Screen Rant. Scarlett took the number one spot after the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, which moved her up to the No. 1 spot with $16.4 billion.