Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan as Pushpa 2 releases in Japan

Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan as Pushpa 2 releases in Japan

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 20:24 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 20:24 IST
Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan as Pushpa 2 releases in Japan

Allu Arjun greets Japanese fans Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

As Pushpa 2 released in Japan, Allu Arjun met Japanese fans at a meet-and-greet event recently. Arjun shared a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan at the event and their video has now gone viral. 

Pushpa 2: The Rulereleased in Japan on January 16, 2026 and saw Allu Arjun promoting the film in Tokypo ahead of the film's release. Recently, the actor's meet-and-greet event with fans in Tokyo went viral when Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt interaction with a Japanese fan, leaving her overwhelmed and emotional. The moment reflects his growing global popularity and the deep connection he shares with audiences beyond India.

Allu Arjun's greet-and-meet in Japan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A video of the actor greeting a Japanese fan is circulating on social media, winning the hearts of millions. It shows the star shaking hands with his beloved fan, leaving her overwhelmed and emotional. Allu Arjun’s calm personality and warm smile surely made it a lifelong memory for the fan.

Allu Arjun spending quality family time in Japan

The emotional moment highlights Allu Arjun’s growing popularity outside India. Over the years, the actor has built a strong career through his style, screen presence, and performances in multiple blockbusters.

Allu Arjun is currently in Tokyo with his family and has shared glimpses of their quality time. The actor posted a photo from his trip, posing with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children in front of a temple. Considering Japan's chilly climate, the entire family is dressed comfortably and warmly.

Grand release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japan

On January 16, Pushpa 2 finally hit theatres in Japan, bringing Allu Arjun’s blockbuster action saga to a global audience. After the film garnered immense popularity in India, its release in Japan became a major topic on social media. This highlights the expanding global love and respect for Allu Arjun. Fans have celebrated the movie for its thrilling action, gripping drama, and the star power of Allu Arjun, who continues to win hearts worldwide.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

...Read More

Trending Topics