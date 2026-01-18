/Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan as Pushpa 2 releases in Japan

Pushpa 2: The Rulereleased in Japan on January 16, 2026 and saw Allu Arjun promoting the film in Tokypo ahead of the film's release. Recently, the actor's meet-and-greet event with fans in Tokyo went viral when Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt interaction with a Japanese fan, leaving her overwhelmed and emotional. The moment reflects his growing global popularity and the deep connection he shares with audiences beyond India.

Allu Arjun's greet-and-meet in Japan

A video of the actor greeting a Japanese fan is circulating on social media, winning the hearts of millions. It shows the star shaking hands with his beloved fan, leaving her overwhelmed and emotional. Allu Arjun’s calm personality and warm smile surely made it a lifelong memory for the fan.

Allu Arjun spending quality family time in Japan

The emotional moment highlights Allu Arjun’s growing popularity outside India. Over the years, the actor has built a strong career through his style, screen presence, and performances in multiple blockbusters.

Allu Arjun is currently in Tokyo with his family and has shared glimpses of their quality time. The actor posted a photo from his trip, posing with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children in front of a temple. Considering Japan's chilly climate, the entire family is dressed comfortably and warmly.

Grand release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japan